US Says Mystery Objects Likely Private Craft Not Tied to Spying

“Our initial assessments here based on talking to civil authorities in the intelligence community is that we don’t see anything that points right now to these being part of the PRC spy balloon program or in fact, intelligence collection against the United States of any kind,” Kirby said, using the abbreviation of China’s formal name, the People’s Republic of China. “That’s the indications now. It will certainly help us hone in on that, if and when we can get the debris.”