U.S. Says Israel Agrees To Four-Hour Pauses In Some Gaza Fighting
The US said Israel agreed to pause fighting in parts of the northern Gaza Strip for four hours each day so people can flee, a request that the Biden administration has made for days as the civilian death toll in the war with Hamas keeps rising.
(Bloomberg) -- The US said Israel agreed to pause fighting in parts of the northern Gaza Strip for four hours each day so people can flee, a request that the Biden administration has made for days as the civilian death toll in the war with Hamas keeps rising.
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US understands Israel will start that process today and referred further questions to the Israeli defense forces. There was no corresponding announcement from Israel’s government. Israel says its forces have already carried out brief pauses in the fighting so aid can enter into the Gaza Strip and people can leave the conflict zone.
“We understand that Israel will begin to implement four-hour pauses in areas of northern Gaza each day, with an announcement to be made three hours beforehand,” Kirby told reporters. “We’ve been told by the Israelis that there will be no military operations in these areas over the duration of the pause, and that this process is starting today.”
Israel Says ‘No Limitations’ to Length of Gaza Offensive
Kirby called the pauses “significant steps in the right direction.”
The US and its allies have been calling for such humanitarian pauses as they press Israel to avoid targeting civilians and allow aid to get to the Gaza Strip even as it proceeds with the military campaign meant to root out Hamas. Israel launched the campaign in response to an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that killed some 1,400 people.
President Joe Biden spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday amid efforts to secure the release of some 200 hostages seized by Hamas in the attack. Asked Thursday if he is seeking a longer-lasting halt to the fighting to secure the hostages’ release, Biden told reporters, “I’ve asked for a pause longer than three days.”
Biden acknowledged growing US consternation over Netanyahu’s resistance, saying “it’s taking a little longer than I had hoped” when reporters asked if he was frustrated Netanyahu hasn’t agreed to do what he asked.
Palestinian health authorities say the Israeli response has killed some 10,000 people, and calls have grown in the Arab world and elsewhere for a ceasefire. Netanyahu has rejected that idea, saying Israel must root out Hamas, which is labeled a terrorist organization by the US and the European Union, in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.