Philippines Protests China Laser Use Seen Provocative by US

The US said China’s move to aim a military-grade laser light at a Philippine ship in an area claimed by both nations in the South China Sea was “provocative and unsafe” and directly threatens peace and stability in the region.
(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines has protested China’s move to aim a military-grade laser at a Philippine ship in the South China Sea which the US said was “provocative and unsafe” and directly threatens peace and stability in the region.
The diplomatic protest was filed with the Chinese Embassy in Manila on Tuesday and “condemned the shadowing, harassment, dangerous maneuvers, directing of military-grade laser, and illegal radio challenges” by a Chinese coast guard vessel against a Philippine ship on Feb. 6, Manila’s Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
Manila’s coast guard on Monday reported that a Chinese coast guard ship “illuminated” a green laser light twice toward Philippine vessel BRP Malapascua while it was on a resupply mission near Second Thomas Shoal, also known as Ayungin Shoal, in the South China Sea. The incident caused “temporary blindness” to the crew, it said.
“The Philippines has the prerogative to conduct legitimate activities within its exclusive economic zone and continental shelf,” Foreign Affairs spokesperson Teresita Daza said. “China does not have law enforcement rights or powers in and around Ayungin Shoal or any part” of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, she added.
The US State Department earlier said Washington stands with the Philippines in upholding rules-based international maritime order. China’s behavior “infringes upon freedom of navigation in the South China Sea,” the agency said in an emailed statement.
Daza said “these acts of aggression by China are disturbing and disappointing” following Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s agreement last month to discuss maritime differences amicably during Marcos’s visit to Beijing.
Asked about the incident on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the Philippine ship “intruded in the area without authorization,” urging the Philippines “to respect China’s sovereignty and maritime rights and interests and avoid actions that might escalate the situation.”
Tensions between Manila and Beijing have risen recently as China increases its presence in the South China Sea. Chinese ships have been regularly seen trailing Philippine fishing vessels, often intercepting them and forcing them to divert from contested areas. Earlier this month, the US and the Philippines have agreed to resume joint patrols in the disputed waters.
