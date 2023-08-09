US, Saudis Agree to Broad Terms for Israel Normalization: WSJ

BQPrimeWorldUS, Saudis Agree to Broad Terms for Israel Normalization: WSJ
The terms include exchange for concessions to the Palestinians, US security guarantees and civilian nuclear help, the Journal reported.

09 Aug 2023, 7:53 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Isaac Herzog, Israel's president, left, Yair Lapid, Israel's prime minister, center, and US President Joe Biden, during an arrival ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. President Biden will seek to salvage relations with Saudi Arabia during a Mideast trip that risks political embarrassment unless near-record US gasoline prices swiftly come back to Earth.
Isaac Herzog, Israel's president, left, Yair Lapid, Israel's prime minister, center, and US President Joe Biden, during an arrival ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

(Bloomberg) -- The US and Saudi Arabia have agreed on the broad terms of a deal for the kingdom to recognize Israel, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials. Israeli assets rose.

The terms include exchange for concessions to the Palestinians, US security guarantees and civilian nuclear help, the Journal reported. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Bloomberg on Sunday his country and Saudi Arabia would deepen economic and business ties even if they don’t formally recognize each other.

Netanyahu Says Bet on Israel and Saudi Arabia Deepening Ties

The Journal said US officials expressed cautious optimism that within nine to 12 months they could work out the details of a deal but warned they face long odds.

--With assistance from Andras Gergely.

