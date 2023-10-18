US Releases Declassified Images of ‘Unsafe’ Encounters With Chinese Fighter Jets

May 24, 2022: A Chinese jet sped toward a US aircraft, crossing just beneath its nose and causing the American pilot to lose sight of the PLA fighter. The US pilot put some distance between the two aircraft, but the Chinese jet approached again.

June 8, 2022: Four PLA aircraft spent hours buzzing a US plane, coming within 40 feet while occupants snapped photos of the US crew.

June 23, 2022: A Chinese pilot repeatedly flew above and below a US aircraft over the South China Sea. When the US operator radioed the PLA jet, the Chinese pilot responded with foul language.

Dec. 21, 2022: A PLA jet flew within 20 feet of the nose of a US aircraft over the South China Sea. The maneuver forced the US pilot to take evasive measures to avoid a collision.