US Pledges $3 Billion for Climate Aid to Poor Countries at COP28

The promised new funding, for the years 2024 through 2028, depends on appropriations from the US Congress, where similar spending plans have met resistance from Republican lawmakers. For instance, former President Barack Obama pledged $3 billion for the Green Climate Fund in 2014, though ultimately only $2 billion of that was delivered, with the most recent $1 billion installment coming earlier this year. There is no current plan for making up that outstanding $1 billion, the State Department official said; instead, the focus is on making the second replenishment the most successful ever.