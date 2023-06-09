BQPrimeWorldUS Officials Deny Reports a Nuclear Deal is Close: Iran Snapshot
ADVERTISEMENT

US Officials Deny Reports a Nuclear Deal is Close: Iran Snapshot

Here is a snapshot of what’s happening with Iran, its nuclear talks and energy markets.

09 Jun 2023, 1:41 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
VIENNA, AUSTRIA - MAY 24: The flag of Iran is seen in front of the building of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Headquarters ahead of a press conference by Rafael Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, about the agency's monitoring of Iran's nuclear energy program on May 24, 2021 in Vienna, Austria. The IAEA has been in talks with Iran over extending the agency's monitoring program. Meanwhile Iranian and international representatives have been in talks in recent weeks in Vienna over reviving the JCPOA Iran nuclear deal. (Photo by Michael Gruber/Getty Images) Photographer: Michael Gruber/Getty Images Europe
VIENNA, AUSTRIA - MAY 24: The flag of Iran is seen in front of the building of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Headquarters ahead of a press conference by Rafael Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, about the agency's monitoring of Iran's nuclear energy program on May 24, 2021 in Vienna, Austria. The IAEA has been in talks with Iran over extending the agency's monitoring program. Meanwhile Iranian and international representatives have been in talks in recent weeks in Vienna over reviving the JCPOA Iran nuclear deal. (Photo by Michael Gruber/Getty Images) Photographer: Michael Gruber/Getty Images Europe

(Bloomberg) -- Here is a snapshot of what’s happening with Iran, its nuclear talks and energy markets.

Latest developments

US officials rejected reports that Tehran and Washington were near to a nuclear agreement. Oil dropped on Wednesday, as traders speculated that sanctions on Iranian energy exports would soon be eased.

“Any reports of an interim deal are false,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said. Iranian officials have declined to comment. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken echoed these comments during a trip to Saudi Arabia, saying that reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, which reduced sanctions in return for curbs on Iran’s nuclear work, wasn’t an immediate priority.

“The JCPOA is not our focus,” Blinken told Asharq News, referring to Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the deal is known.

Regional media including Israel’s Haaretz and Middle East Eye have said this week Iran and the US have made progress in talks.

Latest coverage

  • Oil Falls After Media Reports Ignite Iran-US Rumors, US Denies
  • Iran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing Diplomacy
  • How an Iran Nuclear Deal Could Affect Oil, Trade and Security
  • Four Ways the Iranian Nuclear Talks Could Upend Oil Markets

Oil

Oil dropped on the reports on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate fell as much as 4.8% before paring losses to 1.7% and settling near $71 a barrel. In early trading on Thursday, it fell 0.9% to $70.67.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT