US Officials Deny Reports a Nuclear Deal is Close: Iran Snapshot

(Bloomberg) -- Here is a snapshot of what’s happening with Iran, its nuclear talks and energy markets.
Latest developments
US officials rejected reports that Tehran and Washington were near to a nuclear agreement. Oil dropped on Wednesday, as traders speculated that sanctions on Iranian energy exports would soon be eased.
“Any reports of an interim deal are false,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said. Iranian officials have declined to comment. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken echoed these comments during a trip to Saudi Arabia, saying that reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, which reduced sanctions in return for curbs on Iran’s nuclear work, wasn’t an immediate priority.
“The JCPOA is not our focus,” Blinken told Asharq News, referring to Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the deal is known.
Regional media including Israel’s Haaretz and Middle East Eye have said this week Iran and the US have made progress in talks.
Latest coverage
Oil
Oil dropped on the reports on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate fell as much as 4.8% before paring losses to 1.7% and settling near $71 a barrel. In early trading on Thursday, it fell 0.9% to $70.67.
