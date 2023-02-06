US Moves To Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing Retaliation

In a sign of the new tensions likely to come, China’s Foreign Ministry sharpened its tone on Sunday and said it now reserves the right to respond after a US F-22 fighter jet popped the balloon with a Sidewinder missile and sent its payload crashing into the ocean. Beijing said the US violated international practices after an accidental incursion by the balloon. “China will resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the company concerned, and reserves the right to make further responses if necessary,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.