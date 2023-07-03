US Independence Day 2023: History, Significance, Happy 4th Of July Wishes, Messages And Quotes

The 4th of July is celebrated as Independence Day in the United States. Every year, Americans celebrate this day by participating in parades, outdoor gatherings, witnessing fireworks and other activities.

This year, the federal holiday will be observed on Tuesday.

On July 4, 1776, American freedom fighters signed the Declaration of Independence and announced their independence from Great Britain.

According to National Geographic, the Declaration of Independence, now housed at the National Archives in the capital city of Washington, D.C., is recognized around the world as an important message of self-governance and human rights.

According to Library of Congress, Philadelphians marked the first anniversary of American independence with a spontaneous celebration, which is described in a letter by John Adams to his daughter, Abigail. However, observing Independence Day only became commonplace after the War of 1812.