US Independence Day 2023: History, Significance, Happy 4th Of July Wishes, Messages And Quotes
On Jul 4, 1776, American freedom fighters signed the Declaration of Independence & announced their independence from Great Britain
The 4th of July is celebrated as Independence Day in the United States. Every year, Americans celebrate this day by participating in parades, outdoor gatherings, witnessing fireworks and other activities.
This year, the federal holiday will be observed on Tuesday.
On July 4, 1776, American freedom fighters signed the Declaration of Independence and announced their independence from Great Britain.
According to National Geographic, the Declaration of Independence, now housed at the National Archives in the capital city of Washington, D.C., is recognized around the world as an important message of self-governance and human rights.
According to Library of Congress, Philadelphians marked the first anniversary of American independence with a spontaneous celebration, which is described in a letter by John Adams to his daughter, Abigail. However, observing Independence Day only became commonplace after the War of 1812.
US Independence Day: Happy 4th Of July Wishes, Greetings And Messages
“Today is the most special day for the USA as we got our independence. Let us promise to take our nation on the path of prosperity and glory. Wishing you a warm Happy Independence Day.”
“On Independence Day USA, let us not take freedom for granted as we paid a heavy price to get it. Let us honour it and work for the development of the country and our countrymen. Happy Independence Day 2023.”
“Independence comes with great responsibility. Wishing you and your family a very Happy 4th of July. Let us work to make America a happier and prosperous country.”
May our country celebrate more years of independence. May it flourish and prosper with every passing year. Sending warm wishes to you on Happy Independence Day USA.
Let us come together to salute all those people who sacrificed their lives as a token of thanks. Let us pray to the Almighty to shower his blessings on our nation. Happy Independence Day!
It is a very special day for every American and we must celebrate it with the highest spirits and greatest zeal…. Wishing you a very Happy Independence Day!
US Independence Day Quotes
"Independence Day: freedom has its life in the hearts, the actions, the spirit of men and so it must be daily earned and refreshed - else like a flower cut from its life-giving roots, it will wither and die.” - Dwight D. Eisenhower
"If our country is worth dying for in time of war let us resolve that it is truly worth living for in time of peace." - Hamilton Fish
“Then join hand in hand, brave Americans all! By uniting we stand, by dividing we fall.” - John Dickinson
“My father described this tall lady who stands in the middle of the New York harbour, holding high a torch to welcome people seeking freedom in America. I instantly fell in love.” - Yakov Smirnoff
"And I'm proud to be an American, where at least I know I'm free. And I won't forget the men who died, who gave that right to me." - Lee Greenwood
US Independence Day: 4th Of July Images
Source: Canva
Source: Canva
Source: Canva
Source: Canva