US Pushes To Contain Israel-Hamas War, Warns Iran About Escalation

Qatar has become a vital conduit for trickier conversations between the US and other nations, and has particular sway in this instance because it hosts the political office of Hamas, which is designated a terrorist group in the US and EU and which perpetrated the shock cross-border attacks that killed 1,300 Israelis last weekend. Regional governments are uniting to try to stop the spreading of the conflict, a person familiar with Gulf efforts said. For Kuwait, there’s a huge fear of Iran getting involved, a different person familiar with these diplomatic negotiations said.