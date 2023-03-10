US-China Downward Spiral Raises Fresh Fears Of Eventual Conflict

The White House endorsed a bipartisan bill that would give the president the ability to force the sale of foreign-owned technologies, which could include ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok. On Wednesday night, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirmed plans to meet with Taiwan’s president in the US this year and has refused to rule out a trip to the island later on. The next day the Biden administration announced a budget proposal that included billions of dollars in requests to boost its military presence in Asia. The US even plans to sell nuclear powered submarines to Australia.