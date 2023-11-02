Extreme Weather Makes Climate ‘Adaptation Gap’ More Urgent: UN

For the first time, the annual report examines loss and damage as a function of failure to adapt. For years, developing countries have pushed rich countries to negotiate for loss and damage funding at annual climate talks. It took a growing global recognition that climate change has arrived — and a historic flood tragedy in Pakistan in the summer of 2022 — for developed countries to agree broadly to establish a fund. When diplomats resume their meetings in Dubai at the end of this month, they are expected to face hard questions around fleshing out the program. Among the thorny issues on the docket are who funds the program, what institution oversees it and how to cope with the kinds of damage that resist quantification, such as loss of life, territory, Indigenous knowledge and biodiversity.