UN Declares 2023 Hottest Year Ever As Crucial Climate Summit Starts

Land ice was also impacted by 2023’s record heat. Preliminary estimates show the mass balance of the Greenland ice sheet — a metric that represents the difference between accumulated snow and meltwater runoff — was below the long-term average, though not as bad as the extreme melt seen in recent years. Glaciers in North America and the European Alps weren’t as lucky, though, and experienced severe melt in 2023. In Switzerland, glaciers lost around 10% of their remaining volume in the past two years, while those in the Canadian Rockies thinned three times more in 2023 than they have compared to the annual average over the past two decades.