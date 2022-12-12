UN Reform Left Open-Ended, Without Set Timeline, Says India's Concept Note In UNSC

It would require early reforms in accordance with the commitment made by the leaders of the world in 2005, and subsequently reiterated in 2020, to “instil new life in the discussions on the reform of the Security Council”; addressing widespread concern at the inadequacy of the existing multilateral institutions to deliver results or meet new challenges and providing a multilateral architecture that not only responds effectively to current challenges but also stays fit for purpose by preparing for and responding promptly to challenges that may arise in the future.