UN Human Rights Says ‘Alarmed’ At Attack On Manipur Activist's House

"We are alarmed by threats to human rights defender Babloo Loitongbam by Meitei Leepun & Arambai Tengol groups in Manipur for speaking out on inter-communal violence since May. We urge authorities to protect him, his family & home, & hold perpetrators accountable," the UNHR wrote on ‘X’ on Friday.

A mob had vandalised the home of Loitongbam at Kwakeithel area of Imphal West on Thursday evening. Though no one was injured in the attack, there was some damage to his property, police said.

"Around 30 people came and enquired about Loitongbam and demanded that he give a clarification on statements he made to a media channel after violence first broke out on May 3," police said.