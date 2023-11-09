UK’s Home Secretary Suella Braverman In War Of Words With Police Over Israel-Gaza Protests

The minister in charge of domestic security goes on to refer to the “particularly significant weekend” coming up, when Britain’s war martyrs are commemorated but the “hate marchers – a phrase I do not resile from – intend to use Armistice Day to parade through London in yet another show of strength.” “Unfortunately, there is a perception that senior police officers play favourites when it comes to protesters… Right-wing and nationalist protesters who engage in aggression are rightly met with a stern response yet pro-Palestinian mobs displaying almost identical behaviour are largely ignored, even when clearly breaking the law? I have spoken to serving and former police officers who have noted this double standard,” she stated.