Ukraine Recap: Ukraine Fires North Korea-Made Missiles, FT Says
A Russian missile hit a high-rise residential building in the city of Dnipro, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian forces have fired missiles made decades ago in North Korea against Russian positions, the Financial Times reported. Troops operating Soviet-era rocket launchers near the city of Bakhmut said the munitions had been “seized” from a ship and delivered to Ukraine, the paper said. A Ukrainian artillery commander said the North Korean munitions often misfired or fail to explode.
Russian forces intercepted two missiles over its southern port of Taganrog and the Azov district in the Rostov region, according to Russian media and officials. Debris fell on Taganrog and seven people were hospitalized there.
President Vladimir Putin told African leaders at a summit in St. Petersburg that the efforts of several of the continent’s countries to end Russia’s war in Ukraine were “an urgent issue,” according to the Kremlin website Friday. “We respect your initiatives and have been diligent and attentive when examining them,” Putin added.
A Russian missile hit a high-rise residential building in the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram. Three people sought medical help so far, he said.
