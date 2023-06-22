Ukraine Recap: Zelenskiy Says Russia Threatening Nuclear Plant

BQPrimeWorldUkraine Recap: Zelenskiy Says Russia Threatening Nuclear Plant
Russian officials said bridges linking Crimea and the occupied part of Kherson region were struck by Ukrainian missiles.

22 Jun 2023, 6:31 PM IST
A Ukrainian mortar crew fire towards Russian positions in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on June 21. Photographer: Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy alleged Russia is weighing a “terrorist attack” at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, that would result in leakage of radiation. 

In a video address, Zelenskiy said information from Ukraine’s security service would be shared with nations including the US and China, as well as international organizations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the claims “another lie,” according to Russia’s state-run Tass news service.

Russian officials said bridges linking Crimea and the occupied part of Kherson region were struck by Ukrainian missiles. Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov didn’t directly address the claim, while saying on television that “everything happens for a reason.”

Russia fired six missiles in Dnipropetrovsk region in central Ukraine overnight, Ukrainian Air Force command said on Telegram. The attack included three ballistic Kinzhal missiles which Russia describes as hypersonic weapons. The Air Force didn’t report downing any of them, saying only that the barrage “missed targets.”

