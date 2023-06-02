Ukraine Recap: Zelenskiy Urges Security Guarantees; Kyiv Is Hit
Zelenskiy spoke to reporters after the meeting outside Chisinau, which included German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.
(Bloomberg) -- “Are there security guarantees other than NATO?” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked, as he unexpectedly joined European leaders at a summit in neighboring Moldova. “We would like to have NATO guarantees. And while we are not in NATO, we want to have security guarantees.”
Zelenskiy spoke to reporters after the meeting outside Chisinau, which included German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron. A split is becoming apparent between Germany and France on prospective membership for Ukraine in the military alliance. While Paris is pushing for a concrete path, Berlin is urging caution.
President Joe Biden, speaking at the Air Force Academy in Colorado, said “the American people’s support for Ukraine will not waver.” Consider, he said, what would happen if support “wavers and Ukraine goes down. What about Belarus? What about the rest of Eastern Europe?”
Kyiv was hit by a missile barrage overnight, the 19th such attack in the last month.
Latest Coverage
- France and Germany Are Split Over Ukraine’s Appeal to Join NATO
- Russia’s Rupee Trap Is Adding to $147 Billion Hoard Stuck Abroad
- Musk’s SpaceX Wins Pentagon Deal for Its Starlink in Ukraine
- BRICS Seize Chance to Counter US With Expansion, Common Currency
Coming Up
- NATO foreign affairs ministers meet in Oslo
- European Political Community summit in Bulboaca, Moldova
- Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov attends BRICS meeting in Cape Town
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.