Ukraine Recap: Kyiv Says It Has Won Back More Villages
While Moscow hasn’t officially commented, Russian military bloggers acknowledged that Ukrainian forces had taken control of Storozhove and Novodarivka.
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine has freed more eastern villages in a counteroffensive to recover Russian-occupied areas, according to the Ukrainian military and local media including Suspilne TV. While Moscow hasn’t officially commented, Russian military bloggers acknowledged that Ukrainian forces had taken control of Storozhove and Novodarivka, and said there were clashes on the outskirts of Makarivka. Bloomberg can’t independently verify the claims.
The flooding caused by last week’s explosion at the Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River has so far killed 10 people in the Kherson and Mykolayiv regions, and 42 people are still missing including seven children, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on national television.
NATO begins the biggest air exercise in the military alliance’s history from Monday. For almost two weeks, the drill will be primarily conducted in three airspaces in the north, east and south of Germany, testing air forces’ ability to respond to a crisis in Europe amid heightened tensions with Russia.
Coming Up
- 6.45 p.m.: Germany’s Scholz, Poland’s Duda meet Macron in Paris on Monday to discuss Ukraine, NATO
- UN watchdog Rafael Mariano Grossi to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant this week
