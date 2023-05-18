Ukraine Recap: Russia Launches New Attacks On Kyiv, Other Cities

BQPrimeWorldUkraine Recap: Russia Launches New Attacks On Kyiv, Other Cities
Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine came under another aerial attack early Thursday morning, with explosions heard in the capital as well as other regions further west.

18 May 2023, 11:26 PM IST
A Ukrainian flag on a tractor in a field during sunflower seed planting on a farm in Yemchykha, Ukraine, on Monday, May 1, 2023. Poland and four other European Union member states agreed to restrictions on Ukrainian grain products as part of an agreement with the bloc’s executive arm, replacing their unilateral bans on imports in response to plummeting prices.
Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said on Telegram no injuries had been reported so far. The latest attacks occurred as President Joe Biden and other leaders from Group of Seven nations prepare for a summit in Japan in which Russia’s war in Ukraine will be at the center of discussions.

An agreement ensuring Ukrainian grain shipments from Black Sea ports will be extended by two months. Wheat prices fell on the deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations. 

China stepped up diplomatic efforts over the war, as President Xi Jinping’s envoy met with Ukraine’s foreign minister in Kyiv at the start of a European tour. 

Markets

Coming Up

  • Fri: Start of Group of Seven meeting in Hiroshima, Japan; China’s Li Hui expected in Warsaw

