Ukraine Recap: Russia Launches New Attacks On Kyiv, Other Cities

Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine came under another aerial attack early Thursday morning, with explosions heard in the capital as well as other regions further west.
Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said on Telegram no injuries had been reported so far. The latest attacks occurred as President Joe Biden and other leaders from Group of Seven nations prepare for a summit in Japan in which Russia’s war in Ukraine will be at the center of discussions.
An agreement ensuring Ukrainian grain shipments from Black Sea ports will be extended by two months. Wheat prices fell on the deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations.
China stepped up diplomatic efforts over the war, as President Xi Jinping’s envoy met with Ukraine’s foreign minister in Kyiv at the start of a European tour.
Coming Up
- Fri: Start of Group of Seven meeting in Hiroshima, Japan; China’s Li Hui expected in Warsaw
