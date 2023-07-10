Ukraine Recap: Biden Tells Erdogan He Wants Sweden in NATO Soon

Turkey has cited concerns that Sweden isn’t doing enough to clamp down on Kurdish separatist groups that Ankara views as terrorist organizations and is backed by fellow NATO member Hungary. Biden, who also said there’s no “unanimity” about bringing Ukraine into the military alliance, spoke to Erdogan from Air Force One en route to the UK, and will hold talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London on Monday before traveling to Vilnius for the two-day NATO summit.