Zelenskiy Visits London Ahead Of Expected Russian Offensive
The visit will be only his second trip outside the country since the war began.
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in the UK on Wednesday, only his second confirmed trip outside the country since the war began, as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak offered more training for Ukrainian troops and fighter jet pilots.
Zelenskiy arrived at Stansted Airport outside of London in a Royal Air Force plane, before heading into London to meet Sunak in Downing Street and address UK lawmakers in Parliament. He will also meet King Charles III during his visit, the Press Association reported.
The leaders will discuss a “two-pronged” approach to UK support for Ukraine, beginning with an increase in military equipment to help Ukraine counter Russia’s expected new offensive, backed up by long-term support, Downing Street said. Sunak will also offer to bolster the UK’s training offer for Ukrainian troops, including expanding it to marines and fighter jet pilots.
The trip to the UK comes after a visit to the US in December, when Zelenskiy met President Joe Biden and addressed Congress. It will likely be seen as a vote of gratitude to the UK for being one of Ukraine’s primary suppliers of military aid. He is expected to use his address to the British Parliament to seek to bolster support ahead of any new Russian offensive.
More than 10,000 Ukrainian troops have also been trained at bases in the UK, some on the Challenger 2 tanks that Britain is providing, part of the £2 billion ($2.4 billion) in weapons and equipment already approved for Ukraine.
Zelenskiy previously addressed Britain’s Parliament via video link in March 2022, two weeks after the start of the invasion. He echoed World War II Prime Minister Winston Churchill, vowing that Ukrainians “will fight till the end at sea, in the air. We will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost.” It drew him a standing ovation from lawmakers.
Zelenskiy’s arrival will boost Sunak, who has faced domestic criticism over a rocky start to his premiership and a lackluster cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday. It also shows that Sunak’s decision not to send fighter jets to Ukraine has not affected the relationship with Kyiv. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson had urged Sunak to increase support by sending planes.
“President Zelenskiy’s visit to the UK is a testament to his country’s courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries,” Sunak said in a statement. “Since 2014, the UK has provided vital training to Ukrainian forces, allowing them to defend their country, protect their sovereignty and fight for their territory.”
“It also underlines our commitment to not just provide military equipment for the short term, but a long-term pledge to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine for years to come,” Sunak added.
In Brussels, the European Union is holding a leaders summit starting Thursday where Ukraine is high on the agenda.
Russia is trying to advance in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region and has managed to gain some small areas there. Kyiv authorities expect Moscow to increase its offensive in southern and eastern regions. On Wednesday, Russia shelled Ukraine’s largest city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine with missiles.
“We are paying maximum attention to what the occupiers are preparing. And to what our warriors need to effectively resist – in all directions,” Zelenskiy said in his daily video address to the nation, before heading to the UK.
