Ukraine Latest: WSJ Reporter Held In Russia On Spying Charges
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for even greater unity among democratic nations, which he said would enable those committed to the rules-based international order to fend off the threat of tyranny.
(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was detained in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on suspicion of espionage, Interfax reported, citing the FSB Federal Security Service in Moscow.
Gershkovich, a US citizen, “is suspected of espionage in the interests of the American government,” Interfax quoted the FSB as saying. The reporter “collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex,” according to the statement. There was no immediate comment from the newspaper.
(All times CET)
Zelenskiy Thanks Biden After Democracy Summit (9:50 a.m.)
After participating in a US-hosted Summit for Democracy, Zelenskiy thanked President Joe Biden for his support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion. While the world is witnessing “the greatest unity of democratic countries in a long time,” even greater solidarity is needed to defeat despotism and oppression, he said in his evening address.
Turkey to Approve Finland’s NATO Bid (9:45 a.m.)
Turkey’s parliament will vote Thursday to approve Finland’s membership of the NATO military alliance. The timeline on Sweden’s membership remains unclear as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses the government in Stockholm of not doing enough to crack down on groups that Turkey sees as terrorists and is blocking the country’s application.
Zelenskiy Briefs Italy’s Meloni (7 a.m.)
Zelenskiy said he had a telephone call Wednesday with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and informed her about the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine’s needs.
“Already in the coming months, we can be more active on the frontline,” Zelenskiy said. “And we will do everything to ensure that the support of our steps by the world is as effective as possible.”
Republicans Question US Aid for Ukraine (9:15 p.m.)
Some congressional Republicans said billions of dollars in US assistance for Ukraine could be misspent and might be better used for domestic priorities.
While backing US support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russian invaders, Representative Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, criticized western European nations in a hearing Wednesday for not supplying as much assistance as the US. Representative Nathaniel Moran, a Texas Republican, reiterated past GOP arguments that the US was protecting Ukraine while failing to secure the border with Mexico.
