Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Will Ask EU Leaders for Fighter Jets

Russian forces have begun “their next major offensive” in the Luhansk region, the Institute for the Study of War said. The pace of Russian operations along the Svatove-Kreminna line in western Luhansk has increased markedly over the past week with the army “making marginal advances” along the Kharkiv-Luhansk region border. Russia is boosting troop numbers with the seizure of Donbas remaining its main goal at the front lines, Ukrainian Intelligence representative Andriy Yusov said in a televised interview. Russian strikes from other directions are also possible but may be mainly a bid “to distract or withdraw the Ukrainian forces and means,” he said.