Ukraine Latest: Gazprom Exports Drop 46% This Year; Energy Call

“What everyone needs to take on board is that there are still intense intelligence activities going on like during the Cold War, and at a time when Russia is conducting an illegal war against Ukraine we have to keep a very sharp eye on this,” Konstantin von Notz, a Bundestag lawmaker for the ruling Greens party, said in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio. “I would be very pleased if this unfortunate case would prompt us to take a critical look so that we are in better shape for the future.”