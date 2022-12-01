Ukraine Latest: Economic Outlook May Be Cut; $60 Price Cap Close
Ukraine’s Central Bank may cut its economic outlook following Russia’s recent attacks on the country’s energy system, its governor said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping urged efforts to resolve the war in Ukraine during talks with European Council President Charles Michel, as Beijing sought to address one of its biggest friction points with Brussels.
Elon Musk risks giving a helping hand to Russian President Vladimir Putin if Twitter Inc. is unable to root out propaganda about the war in Ukraine, one of the European Union’s officials warned. Ukraine’s president has urged Musk to visit his war-torn nation to see first hand the damage done by Rusia’s invasion.
On the Ground
Ukraine said the risk remains that Russia will launch new missiles attacks against energy infrastructure. Russia shelled the southern city of Kherson, which Ukraine liberated last month, and the Kremlin’s army continues to try advancing in the Donetsk region.
(All times CET)
Ukraine’s Central Bank Will Likely Cut Economic Outlook: Forbes (2 p.m.)
The bank is likely to make the move following Russia’s weeks of attacks on the country’s energy system, though won’t change forecast for inflation, Governor Andriy Pyshnyi told local Forbes in an interview.
The policymaker saw Ukraine’s economy growing by 4% in 2023 after contraction of more than 31% this year, but will have to review this outlook after the Russia’s bombardment of the country’s regions and cities, most recently on Nov. 23, which led to the changes that the central bank’s governor called “dramatic.” Large swaths of Ukraine have been without power and water.
“The impact may turn out to be much more powerful than we predicted before,” Pyshnyi said. “At the same time, damages to energy infrastructure have already exceeded our estimates as of October, so it is highly likely that we will downgrade our outlook for economic activity.”
EU Closes In on $60 Price Cap for Russian Oil (1:51 p.m.)
European Union states are starting to coalesce around a plan to cap the price of Russian crude oil at $60 a barrel, their latest attempt to clinch an agreement before a Monday deadline, according to people familiar with the matter.
Amazon to Provide Ukraine $75M for Cloud Technologies (12:54 p.m.)
Amazon Web Services and Ukraine’s ministry for digital transformation signed a memorandum on cooperation for 2023 and an allocation of $75 million for cloud technologies.
“The cloud can’t be destroyed by missiles, so Amazon makes us more resilient.”, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said in a statement on the ministry’s website.
From the first days of the full-scale invasion, AWS provided strong support to Ukraine, providing technologies to save important Ukrainian state, banking and educational data, Fedorov said.
Spain Probes More Letter Bombs After Ukraine Embassy Explosion (12:33 p.m.)
Spanish security services are probing a spate of letter bombs sent to government offices and military targets after a blast at the Ukrainian embassy on Wednesday left an employee injured.
Seven EU Countries Make Fresh Push for Dynamic Gas Price Cap (12:06 p.m.)
A group of seven European Union member states is pushing for a more dynamic gas price cap, arguing that the one put forward by the bloc’s executive branch is designed so that it won’t get triggered and therefore wouldn’t help consumers pay their bills.
Countries including Italy, Belgium and Greece, are submitting an amendment that would set a cap based largely on a fixed level -- using as an example €160 ($167) per megawatt-hour -- but also with a floating element based off prices at key international hubs, according a document seen by Bloomberg.
Russia Says Ukraine Must Figure in Any Strategic Talks With US (11:44 a.m.)
Russia wants any talks with the US on strategic stability to cover the conflict in Ukraine, as well, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, charging Washington with an unwillingness to restart talks.
“It’s impossible to discuss strategic stability today and ignore everything that’s happening in Ukraine,” he told an online briefing. He said the US had refused to discuss the war in what few contacts have continued with Russia, citing a policy of not talking about Ukraine without Kyiv’s participation.
Lavrov also said it was the US that initiated last month’s meeting in Ankara between Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Naryshkin, appealing to keep the talks confidential. Reports of the meeting appeared the day it took place.
Prisoner Swaps Intensified Last Week, Ukraine Says (11:19 a.m.)
Prisoner swaps intensified and about 100 Ukrainian soldiers returned home in three exchanges last week, said Andriy Yusov, a Ukrainian military intelligence representative.
Overall, 1,286 servicemen have returned to Ukraine since the Russian invasion started, he said.
November Was Month of Biggest Missile Strikes From Russia, Ukraine Says (11:09 a.m.)
The energy system was the main target of cruise missiles and 80 drones fired in November, military spokesman Oleksii Hromov told reporters in Kyiv.
Ukrainian air defense downed 72% of the cruise missiles and 80% of the drones last month, he said.
Musk Warned to Keep Putin Propaganda Off Twitter (10:30 a.m.)
Musk risks giving a helping hand to Russian President Putin if Twitter recent staff cuts prevent the platform from rooting out propaganda about the war in Ukraine, one of the European Union’s officials warned.
Failing to take on fake or misleading content online could “lead to the very quick abuse” of Twitter, European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova, who’s spearheading efforts to tackle online disinformation, said in an interview with Bloomberg. This includes making sure the platform doesn’t become a hub for Russian propaganda.
EU’s Michel, Xi Discuss War in Ukraine (7:46 a.m.)
European Council President Michel discussed a range of topics, including Russia’s war against Ukraine, with China’s president, according to a statement from his spokesman.
Michel underlined that the EU counts on China as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council to call on Russia to respect the core principles of the UN Charter and contribute to ending Russia’s occupation of Ukraine.Our Era Should be One of Peace, Modi Says (7:36 a.m.)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi published an op-ed in a number of newspapers, saying “our era should not be an era of wars.”
This comes on the eve of India’s G-20 presidency. Modi wrote he intends to promote the idea of peaceful solutions to conflicts.
UN Expects Russian Ammonia Exports via Ukraine to Resume, Reuters Says (6:28 a.m.)
The UN expects Russian ammonia exports via Ukraine to resume as a deal for pumping the fertilizer through a pipeline to a Black Sea port is “quite close,” Reuters reported, citing Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths.
The deal may be achieved this week and shipments could be started within a week or two, the news service reported.
