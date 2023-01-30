Ukraine Latest: Danish Premier Visits; Kharkiv Strike Kills One
A suspected Russian surface-to-air missile slammed into a residential building in Kharkiv, causing a fire and casualties, the city’s mayor said.
(Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, visited soldiers in hospital after the Ukrainian leader urged allies to provide new weaponry.
The Danish premier started his trip following a Russian missile strike against a residential building in the eastern city of Kharkiv that local officials said killed at least one person and wounded three more.
Russia itself is planning to export the most diesel in at least three years from its key western ports next month despite a near-absolute ban by the European Union on all fuel imports from the country that’s due to start Feb. 5.
On the Ground
The Russian military carried out three air strikes, including one against Kharkiv, and shelled from multiple launch rocket systems, the Ukrainian General Staff said in Facebook. Russian forces continue an offensive in the direction of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka.
Zelenskiy Talks Security, Energy in Southern Region (1:21 p.m.)
Zelenskiy and Frederiksen visited wounded soldiers in the southern Mykolayiv region, according to a post on the Ukrainian leader’s Telegram channel.
During a meeting with local officials, Zelenskiy also discussed the consequences of Russia’s missile and drone attacks, as well as the state of local energy infrastructure.
One Dead in Ukraine’s Second-Biggest City (1:09 p.m.)
Three people were also injured after a Russian missile hit a residential building in Kharkiv, Oleh Synyehubov, the regional governor, said on Telegram.
Mayor Ihor Terekhov had said earlier that a fire broke out and preliminary reports indicated there would be civilian casualties. Two weeks ago, a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the city of Dnipro killed 45 people, according to Ukrainian officials.
Ukraine Slams IOC Over Russian Athletes (11:31 a.m.)
Ukrainian officials again slammed the International Olympic Committee for allowing Russian athletes to participate in the games in France next year.
Slovenia Arrests Two Alleged Spies, Delo Says (10:33 a.m.)
The Slovenian Intelligence and Security Agency arrested two foreign citizens and accused them of spying for Russia, the Delo newspaper reported.
The suspects had South American passports and posed as real estate and antiques dealers, the newspaper said without saying where it got the information. They face up to eight years in jail if convicted.
They were arrested on Dec. 5 and the criminal investigation is ongoing, the District State Prosecutor’s Office said without elaborating.
Scholz Said Talk of Fighter Jets Isn’t Helpful (1 a.m.)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said discussing the possibility of sending fighter jets to Ukraine doesn’t help the country in the fight against Russia.
“It’s strange that this debate is happening,” Scholz told reporters in Santiago, Chile. He suggested that domestic politics might be the reason after Saskia Esken, the co-leader of his Social Democratic Party, earlier Sunday left the door open to providing the aircraft in an interview with German broadcaster ARD.
North Korea Could Get Lifeline From Arms Sales (1:00 a.m.)
Russia’s hunt for weapons to fire at Ukraine could provide a lifeline for North Korea, where even a relatively modest arms deal would help lift the cash-starved and stagnant economy into growth.
One thing Kim Jong Un has in abundance is weaponry, especially the crude 20th-century artillery experiencing something in Ukraine. North Korea possesses untold stores of munitions to supply what the International Institute of Strategic Studies estimates is an arsenal of more than 21,600 artillery pieces.
Some North Korean items likely on Putin’s wish list would be 122-millimeter and 152-mm artillery rounds as well as 122-mm rockets. A major deal could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars, and a sale of about $320 million would be equal to about 1% of North Korea’s annual economy.
North Korea Could Get a Vital Lifeline From Arms Sales to Russia
