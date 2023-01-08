Ukraine Latest: Ongoing Fighting in East Despite Christmas Pause

Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions with tanks, mortars and artillery despite the announced 36-hour truce set to run through Saturday, Ukraine’s general staff said on Facebook. Russian troops conducted an air strike and seven salvos from multiple-launch rocket systems Saturday, continuing attempts to push forward near Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Lyman in the Donetsk region and at Kupyansk in Kharkiv region. More than 70 locations were shelled while Ukrainian forces struck against near 30 locations used by Russian troops.