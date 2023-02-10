Ukraine Latest: Russia Renews Strikes on Key Infrastructure
(Bloomberg) -- Multiple Russian cruise missiles were launched toward Ukraine early Friday, the governors of two southern regions said. Kremlin forces overnight renewed missile attacks on critical infrastructure and other targets, striking Kharkiv in the northeast. Russia also launched drone attacks on the central-southern regions of Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Mykolayiv.
An aide to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized SpaceX, founded by billionaire Elon Musk, after the company’s president said Ukraine has improperly “weaponized” its Starlink internet-from-space terminals for military use.
At a European Union summit in Brussels, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he’ll ask the union’s leaders to provide Ukraine with fighter jets. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has asked European leaders to quickly deliver Leopard 2 battle tanks, which will be needed to send two battalions to Kyiv by the end of March.
Multiple Russian Missiles On the Way After Overnight Strikes (8 a.m.)
The latest major barrage of Russian attacks on energy facilities and other key infrastructure began overnight with missile strikes on Kharkiv and drone strikes in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Mykolayiv.
Mykolayiv Governor Vitaliy Kim said about 20 missiles are headed toward Ukraine. Overnight, seven drones were launched by Russia from the Sea of Azov and six Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from a Russian ship based in the Black Sea, according to Ukraine’s Air Forces. Five drones and five missiles were intercepted.
Preventive power cut-offs were enacted in the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions due the threat of oncoming missiles. Russia has consistently targeted Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure since early October.
Macron Says It’s Impossible to Deliver Jets in Near Term (3:50 a.m.)
French President Emmanuel Macron said he doesn’t rule out sending fighter jets to Ukraine, but stressed that logistics would in any case make it impossible to deliver them in the short term.
He also said jets don’t correspond to Ukraine needs at this point. Macron urged allies to prioritize prioritize equipment that are the more useful and the fastest for Ukrainian forces and said artillery shipments will likely be intensified.
Scholz Asks European Leaders to Deliver Tanks (3:15 a.m.)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has asked European leaders to deliver the Leopard 2 tanks, which will be needed to send two battalions to Ukraine by the end of March.
“I’ve used the opportunity to ask them for active assistance,” said Scholz early Friday morning after the EU Council meeting in Brussels. “My impression is: This will work. But it won’t be easy,” he added.
Germany will deliver 14 Leopard 2 tanks. For the creation of two full battalions, 80 battle tanks will be needed altogether.
EU to Discuss Joint Ammo Approach Next Month (3:10 a.m.)
EU nations will discuss plans to coordinate purchases of ammunition from defense companies when leaders gather for their next summit in March, European Council President Charles Michel told reporters in Brussels early Friday.
Some countries had been pushing for a more urgent effort to rebuild the bloc’s stocks and supply Ukraine, but other nations weren’t prepared to approve a specific plan without more details.
Michel said there was “broad support” to act in a more coordinated way to speed up the production of ammunition, but some countries wanted to wait until there was a more concrete proposal on the table.
Russia Must Provide Nuclear Security Guarantees, Zelenskiy Aide Says (10:25 p.m.)
Eastern Europe and the rest of the world would need comprehensive guarantees to protect against any kind of nuclear threat after Ukraine wins the war, Zelenskiy’s deputy chief of staff Ihor Zhovkva said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Brussels. “We should not allow any nuclear state to dictate,” he said, adding that the guarantees can’t be empty.
Zhovkva said that Ukraine needs more weapons, including long-range missiles and jets, to reclaim captured towns and intercept Russian missiles, and that it wouldn’t “hit any inch of Russian territory.”
Ukraine Aide Hits Back at SpaceX Chief’s Criticism (8:12 p.m.)
An aide to Zelenskiy hit back at Musk’s SpaceX after its president said Ukraine has improperly “weaponized” its Starlink internet-from-space terminals for military use.
At an industry conference on Wednesday in Washington, Gwynne Shotwell, the company’s president and chief operating officer, also said, “There are things that we can do and have done” to block certain uses of the Starlink terminals that SpaceX and Musk provided to the Ukrainian government after Russia’s invasion of the country.
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskiy, said in a tweet Thursday that Space X and “Mrs. #Shotwell should choose” whether they back Ukraine’s “right to freedom” or Russia’s “right to kill and seize territories,” as must other companies.
