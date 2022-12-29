Ukraine Latest: Russia Launches Major Missile Barrage; Kyiv Hit
Russia launched another large-scale missile barrage against Ukraine, with major cities including the capital Kyiv and Lviv in the west near the border with Poland coming under attack, according to reports from officials and witness accounts.
Ukraine’s Air Force command said on Facebook that Russia had fired cruise missiles from ships and strategic bombers. Debris from downed missiles damaged two residential buildings in eastern Kyiv, as well as an industrial compound and playground in the center, the city’s military administration said on Telegram.
Officials reported missiles incoming in other regions, including Kharkiv in the east, Odesa in the south and Sumy in the north. Russia had launched more than 120 projectiles in the latest assault, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said in a tweet. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the city may experience problems with power supply and urged residents to charge their mobile phones and stock up on water.
Key Developments
On the Ground
Overnight, Russian forces hit energy infrastructure in Kharkiv with Iranian-made Shahed drones, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook, adding that 11 of 13 UAVs were shot down by Ukrainian troops. Several buildings, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged in an attack on the Zaporizhzhia suburbs, Oleksandr Starukh, the regional governor, said on Telegram. Three Russian missile carriers are now on combat duty in the Black Sea, according to a statement from the Ukrainian southern command.
(All times CET)
JPMorgan to Extend Refugee Program (8:30 a.m.)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Warsaw office is planning to extend a work and training program for Ukrainian refugees for another year after hiring around 50 this summer.
The Wall Street firm expects to recruit a similar number — depending on the war situation — into its 1,200-person Warsaw office, following positive feedback from employees, Paul Brazier, a managing director in the Warsaw office, said in an interview.
French Minister Visits Kyiv (8 a.m.)
Sebastien Lecornu, France’s minister of armed forces, met with Zelenskiy and other top Ukrainian officials in Kyiv Wednesday to discuss additional military support and strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses.
