Ukraine Latest: Russia Launches Major Missile Barrage; Kyiv Hit

Overnight, Russian forces hit energy infrastructure in Kharkiv with Iranian-made Shahed drones, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook, adding that 11 of 13 UAVs were shot down by Ukrainian troops. Several buildings, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged in an attack on the Zaporizhzhia suburbs, Oleksandr Starukh, the regional governor, said on Telegram. Three Russian missile carriers are now on combat duty in the Black Sea, according to a statement from the Ukrainian southern command.