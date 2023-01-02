Ukraine Latest: Russia Launches Drone Attacks on New Year’s Day

Loud explosions were heard in around Kyiv, including downtown, as Russia launched almost 30 Iranian-made Shahed drones, hitting infrastructure, Ukraine’s military said. At least 7 people were hospitalized and 1 died in the western region of Khmelnytskyi after Russia’s missile attack damaged 8 vehicles, 13 residential houses, and a fuel station. Russia also attacked the port of Ochakiv in the southern Mykolaiv region, damaging residential houses and a company, according to a military update.