Ukraine Latest: UK Sends Long-Range Missiles For New Offensive
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv is working intensely with partners on new defense packages and decisions are expected shortly.
(Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the BBC that Ukraine needs more time to prepare for its anticipated counteroffensive against Russian occupying forces. Zelenskiy earlier said that Kyiv was conducting intensive work with partners on new defense packages and decisions are expected shortly.
The UK has provided Ukraine with multiple Storm Shadow cruise missiles, with a firing range in excess of 250 kilometers (155 miles), to use in Kyiv’s expected counteroffensive.
A two-day meeting on the Black Sea grain deal between United Nations officials and deputy defense ministers from Turkey, Russia and Ukraine is underway in Istanbul.
(All times CET)
UK Provides Long-Range Missiles (12:45 p.m.)
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has provided Ukraine with multiple Storm Shadow cruise missiles to use in a counteroffensive against Kremlin troops, a person familiar with the matter said.
The person declined to say how many of the missiles had been supplied. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence in London declined to comment.
The weapons, with a firing range in excess of 250 kilometers (155 miles) are the longest-range missiles yet provided by Western allies to Ukraine.
EU Has Frozen €24 Billion in Russian Private Assets (12:39 p.m.)
The EU has frozen €24.1 billion in Russian private assets since the invasion of Ukraine over 14 months ago, European Commission spokesman Christian Wigand told journalists at a regular briefing, adding that the EU is “working on making Russia pay for the crimes committed against Ukraine.”
The EU has sanctioned almost 1,500 individuals, restricted exports on hundreds of goods and technologies, and targeted many of Moscow’s key revenue sources but has been struggling to find and freeze the assets of sanctioned Russian billionaires, he said.
EU’s Borrell Urges More Aid for Ukraine (11 a.m.)
The European Union has already provided Ukraine with more than 1,000 missiles since February, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said, as he urged states to provide more arms for Zelenskiy’s counteroffensive.
“I know that’s not enough,” Josep Borrell said of the delivered missiles, speaking to Bloomberg TV at a defense conference. “Zelenskiy has said he’s going to delay the counteroffensive — certainly they need more preparation, they need more arms, they need to have more capacity and it is us that has to provide it,” Borrell said.
The EU agreed earlier this year to various measures to boost ammunition support to Ukraine by delivering shells and missiles from existing stocks and increasing production.
Zelenskiy Says Launching Offensive Now Would Cost Too Many Lives (10 a.m.)
Zelenskiy said Ukraine’s military needs more time to prepare its anticipated counteroffensive against Russian forces in occupied territory.
It would be “unacceptable” to launch the actions now because it would cost too many lives, Ukraine’s president told the BBC and other Eurovision News members in an interview published on Thursday. Equipment promised by allies, including armored vehicles, is still “arriving in batches,” he said.
Ukraine could be successful if it went ahead now, according to Zelenskiy. “But we’d lose a lot of people. I think that’s unacceptable. So we need to wait. We still need a bit more time.” His comments come days after Ukraine’s defense minister said the prospects for Ukraine’s pending counteroffensive were being overestimated by some.
Russian Defense Ministry Ramping Up Prisoner Scheme, UK Says (6 a.m.)
Russia’s defense ministry may have signed up as many as 10,000 convicts in April alone to fight in Ukraine, the UK defense ministry said.
From last summer, prisoners were the key pool of recruits for the Wagner Group’s mercenary operations in Ukraine, the UK said in a Twitter update. Wagner “highly likely lost access to the Russian penal system in February” when its feud with Russia’s defense ministry escalated, it said.
Ukraine Needs More Arsenal for Counterstrike (5 a.m.)
Armed with well over $30 billion in weapons freshly supplied by its allies, Ukraine is gearing up for a counteroffensive that may push Russia closer to ending its war, or show neither side has enough firepower to seize the advantage.
Kyiv’s troops will leverage that hardware — shipments delivered since December that cost more than any NATO member except the US buys in a year — to try to overrun dug-in Russian positions and retake occupied territory. The question is whether it’s enough.
Blinken, EU’s Michel Reaffirm Support for Ukraine (3:28 a.m.)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European Council President Charles Michel reaffirmed US and EU support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence, according to a readout of their call from the State Department.
Zelenskiy Says New Defense Aid Expected Soon (9:08 p.m.)
“More protection for skies, more capabilities for our defense on the ground,” Zelenskiy said in his regular nightly address.
Ukraine expects the move from partners “in the near future.”
