Ukraine Latest: Hungary To Vote On Finland’s Bid To Join NATO

A German government official announced the news, confirming an earlier report by the magazine Spiegel. The battle tanks of the model 26A were handed over at the border and will soon be used on the battlefield by Ukrainian troops who were trained in Germany in the past two months. Initially, Germany had only promised 14 Leopards, but later added four more in order to able to create a full battalion of 31 tanks together with supplies from Poland and other EU states.