Ukraine Latest: US Ambassador Vows to Isolate Russia at the UN

Ukraine expects fiercer fighting in February and March, said Andriy Yusov, representative for the Defense Ministry’s intelligence service. He said Russian troops continued to make territorial gains but with higher losses than those suffered by Ukraine. Russia carried out five air attacks and six missile strikes as well as more than 65 salvos from multiple rocket launchers over the past day, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook. Ukrainian troops repelled assaults near eight settlements in the Donetsk region, the General Staff said.