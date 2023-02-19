Ukraine Latest: U.S. Warns China Against Arming Russian War Effort

The threat from Russian air and missile strikes remains “very high” across Ukraine, the nation’s General Staff said in its daily report. Russian forces launched 10 missile barrages and 29 air strikes as well as 69 MLRS attacks in the previous day, according to the report. Ukraine said its forces repelled Russian attacks near settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions on Friday. Ukrainian air defenses shot down six Russian drones, the General Staff added. Ukraine downed two out of four Kalibr missiles launched from Russian ships in the Black Sea, the country’s Air Force said on Telegram.