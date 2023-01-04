Ukraine Latest: Spy Chief Predicts ‘Deeper’ Attacks in Russia
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said there’s little sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to end his war.
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s military intelligence chief predicted attacks “deeper and deeper” inside Russian territory as Germany’s top diplomat said there’s little sign that President Vladimir Putin plans to end the war any time soon.
Kyrylo Budanov, the intelligence chief, also told ABC News that he expects fighting to flare up in March as Ukraine pushes on with an offensive. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, meanwhile, said Putin “alone can end” the conflict. “If Russia stops bombing and withdraws its soldiers, we will have peace,” Baerbock said in an interview with news website Table.Media.
Russia said 89 soldiers died in a Ukrainian rocket attack on New Year’s Day, raising the estimate for the number killed from 63 in what is the deadliest acknowledged Russian death toll of the war. Putin planned to hold talks Wednesday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has sought to play an intermediary role in the conflict.
(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)
Key Developments
- Putin Puts Frigate With Hypersonic Missiles on Combat Duty
- Ukraine Plant Must Be Seized From Russia, Nuclear Chief Says
- Russia Ups Death Toll in Ukraine Strike, Blames Cell-Phone Use
- McDonald’s Brought a Revolution to Russia, But It Wasn’t Enough
- Europe Gas Falls Again as Warm Weather Brings Relief for Markets
On the Ground
Russian forces focused on a push toward Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine and were attempting to improve their positions near Kupyansk, Avdiivka and Lyman, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook. Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near 10 settlements mainly in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, it added. In the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched seven missile strikes, 18 air attacks and targeted civilian infrastructure in Donetsk and the southern Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions with multiple-launch rocket systems, according to the statement.
(All times CET)
Ukraine Plans Major Military Push in Spring, Budanov Says (2:29 p.m.)
Fighting is likely to be “hottest” in March as Ukraine plans a spring offensive into territory including the eastern Donbas region, controlled by Moscow before the Feb. 24 invasion, and Crimea, which was seized by Russia in 2014, the intelligence chief said. Strikes will take place “deeper and deeper” inside Russia, he said, without specifying who would be behind the attacks.
“I promise it will not take too long now, and every taxpayer in the US will be able to see where every cent went,” Budanov told ABC News in an interview from Kyiv.
Ukraine Plant Must Be Seized From Russia, Nuclear Chief Says (12:59 p.m.)
Ukraine must seize Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant back from Russia by force as efforts to establish a security zone around it evaporate, Kyiv’s top nuclear official said.
Petro Kotin, the president of Ukraine’s nuclear utility Energoatom, cast doubt on calls by the International Atomic Energy Agency for Ukrainian and Russian authorities to impose a security perimeter around the Zaporizhzhia plant in southern Ukraine.
“We do not think it is realistic,” Kotin said in an interview late Tuesday of the IAEA’s effort to establish a security buffer. “There is a new year and there is no creation of this zone.”
EU Backs Ukraine Farming Project (12:15 p.m.)
The European Union is backing a $15.5-million project to aid Ukraine’s war-torn farming sector, implemented by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization.
The funds will benefit rural households, smallholder farms and small-scale enterprises and center on western areas, according to an FAO statement. It aims to re-establish pre-war agricultural value chains and improve food supplies for displaced citizens in those regions.
Putin Deploys Frigate With Hypersonic Missiles (12 p.m.)
Putin put a frigate armed with Tsirkon hypersonic missiles on combat duty. The Admiral Gorshkov, part of the Northern Fleet, will be deployed in the Indian and Atlantic oceans and the Mediterranean, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told the Russian leader via video-link in televised footage.
Hypersonic missiles are difficult to repel as they combine the speed of ballistic missiles with the maneuverability of cruise missiles, leaving little time to react, according to the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Kuleba Sees Fast Deployment of Patriots (11 a.m.)
Ukraine expects US-supplied Patriot air-defense systems to be deployed in the country “in the absolute short term” to help fend off Russian attacks, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during a video briefing.
Preparations for the transfer of the systems have already begun, Kuleba said, without elaborating. The Patriot — which stands for Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept on Target — is manufactured by Raytheon Technologies Corp. Each system costs around $400 million, not including the Lockheed Martin Corp.-made missiles, according to the CSIS.
Germany Approved Arms for Ukraine Worth €2.2 billion (9 a.m.)
Germany authorized deliveries of military equipment to Ukraine worth about €2.2 billion ($2.3 billion) last year, more than a quarter of the government’s total approvals for arms exports of €8.4 billion.
“The balance sheet of the German government in its first year in office shows the results of value-driven arms-export policy in the face of the changing times,” Sven Giegold, a deputy economy minister, said in an emailed statement.
Russia Says 89 Died in Ukraine Attack (8:50 a.m.)
Russia said 89 soldiers died in a Ukrainian rocket attack on New Year’s Day, raising the estimate for the number killed from 63 in what is the deadliest acknowledged Russian death toll of the war.
The defense ministry in Moscow blamed soldiers’ mobile phone use for the incident, saying it allowed Ukrainian forces to locate their coordinates, according to a Telegram statement. Russian military bloggers have accused defense chiefs of negligence for stationing mobilized conscripts next to a weapons depot, multiplying the casualties after Ukrainian forces fired at the base in the Russia-controlled part of eastern Ukraine with US-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.
Ukraine Hopes to Get Bradleys in Coming Months (8:30 a.m.)
Ukraine is talking with US officials about taking delivery of Bradley Fighting Vehicles and is hopeful of getting them within the next few months, according to Andriy Melnyk, a deputy foreign minister in the government in Kyiv.
“Of course we’re discussing weapons deliveries and the Americans know what we need,” Melnyk said in an interview with Germany’s Deutschlandfunk radio. “Right now we’re mostly talking about the Bradley Fighting Vehicle, which can be delivered, and I am hopeful that we’ll also get this support in the next months.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.