Ukraine Latest: Drone Attack Damages Buildings In Central Kyiv
Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Wednesday for the first time in more than two weeks.
(Bloomberg) -- Two administrative buildings in central Kyiv were damaged in a Russian drone attack on Wednesday morning, the first strike on Ukraine’s capital in weeks, according to the deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office.
Russia has been targeting energy and other key infrastructure for months with barrages of missiles as its troops remain bogged down on the ground. Repair brigades have been racing to restore power across the country in the face of the attacks that have left people without heating during winter temperatures.
As Ukraine fends off more attacks, the US is poised to send Patriot air and missile defense batteries, pending final approval from President Joe Biden, two US officials said.
Key Developments
On the Ground
Ukrainian troops repelled attacks near 14 settlements in the Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions over the past day, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook. According to the statement, Russian forces conducted one air strike, 11 missile attacks and more than 60 launches from multiple-launch rocket systems over that period.
(All times CET)
UK to Train Ukrainian Judges for War Crimes Trials, Sky Says (7:45 a.m.)
Attorney General Victoria Prentis told Sky News that 90 Ukrainian judges would receive intensive training to help them run courts to try war crimes. The first group attended sessions at a secret location last week, Sky reported.
Two Kyiv Buildings Damaged in Drone Attack (7:22 a.m.)
Two administrative buildings in the central district of the Ukrainian capital were damaged in a drone attack on Wednesday morning, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president’s office, said on Telegram.
Ten drones, launched from the east coast of the Azov Sea have been shot down, the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement on Telegram.
Explosions Heard in Kyiv Early Wednesday (6:22 a.m.)
Explosions rocked downtown Kyiv on Wednesday morning, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, adding that emergency services were heading to the site. Air raid sirens were activated in the city and the broader Kyiv region, as well as in the neighboring Zhytomyr area.
Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior ministry, reported on Telegram earlier that blasts in the capital were heard as air defense systems targeted drones sent by Russian troops.
Austin, Sullivan Speak With Ukrainian Military Chiefs (4:15 a.m)
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff spoke with their Ukrainian counterparts, according to a readout from the Pentagon late Tuesday. They “discussed Ukraine’s priorities for security assistance,” according to the US statement, which offered few other details.
US Charges Suspected Russia Security Officer With Sanctions Evasion (8:57 p.m.)
The US charged five Russian nationals, including a suspected Russian Federal Security Service officer, and two US nationals with conspiracy and other charges involving a global procurement and money laundering scheme on behalf of the Russian government, according to the Justice Department.
The defendants allegedly conspired to obtain military-grade and dual-use technologies from US companies for Russia’s defense sector and to smuggle sniper rifle ammunition in violation of US sanctions imposed earlier this year, the department said.
