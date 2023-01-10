Ukraine Latest: EU and NATO Sign New Cooperation Agreement

Ukrainian forces repelled attacks near 13 settlements in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions over the past day, including Soledar, the General Staff said in its morning update on Facebook. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said on Monday that the Russian military began an assault on Soledar after suffering heavy losses in a previously unsuccessful attempt to capture it. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly address that the resilience of the Ukrainian troops in the city allowed his country to gain additional time, noting that withstanding attacks there is “extremely difficult” as “there are almost no whole walls left.” Russian forces also shelled civilian infrastructure in the cities of Kharkiv, Kherson, Kramatorsk and Ochakiv over the past day, the Ukrainian military said.