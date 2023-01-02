Ukraine Latest: Drones Shot Down As Kyiv Braces For More Strikes
Ukraine downed all 39 Iran-made Shahed drones launched overnight, the country’s air defense command says.
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine warned that Russia may launch more attacks over the Orthodox Christmas holiday later this week even as it downed all 39 Iran-made Shahed drones launched overnight, according to the country’s air defense command.
Russia had launched a barrage of drone attacks shortly before midnight on New Year’s Day, as sirens went off in southern, eastern, central and northern regions of Ukraine. Loud explosions were heard in the capital Kyiv, including downtown.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on New Year’s Day that Russians were “afraid. And they are right to be afraid because they are losing. Drones, missiles, nothing else can help them.”
On the Ground
Russia shelled the central market in Beryslav, in the liberated part of the Kherson region Monday morning, injuring at least five people, Kherson governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said on telegram. Russian military forces have carried out 51 air strikes on Ukraine, mostly with with Iranian-made Shahed drones, Ukraine’s general staff said earlier. All of the missiles were shot down, the report said. Russia also made 55 MLRS attacks hitting, among other targets, a children’s hospital in Kherson. “The threat of enemy air and missile strikes on critical infrastructure remains throughout Ukraine,” it said.
Ukraine Braces for Orthodox Christmas Strikes (1:40 p.m.)
Ukraine’s air defense forces are preparing for possible Russian attacks on Orthodox Christmas Eve on Jan. 6 and Christmas on Jan. 7, military spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said on TV.
“Attacks are happening three days in a row. Thus we should be prepared for new ones — keeping the powder dry and rockets charged,” he said, adding that Russia has not changed its intentions regarding Ukraine.
India Worries Over Knock-On Effects of War (1 p.m.)
Developing economies are increasingly suffering from Russia’s war in Ukraine because it has led to higher food, fuel and fertilizer prices, India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said after a meeting with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna. Jaishankar added that differences must be settled in negotiations.
European Gas Falls to Lowest Level Since Before War (12:50 p.m.)
European natural gas prices started the new year declining as mild weather curbed demand. Benchmark futures dropped as much as 7.9% to the lowest level since February 21, extending three weeks of net declines.
Weather forecasts point to temperatures above seasonal norms for most of the region in the next two weeks, which will help Europe avoid depleting its stocks too soon as it goes through the winter.
Strikes Damage Kyiv’s Energy Infrastructure (8 a.m.)
Kyiv’s energy infrastructure was damaged as a result of Russia’s night attacks, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. Water supply continues as normal, he said.
Russia Launches Drones; Sirens Go Off Across Ukraine (12:17 a.m.)
Russia launched a barrage of drone attacks shortly before midnight on New Year’s Day, as sirens went off in southern, eastern, central and northern regions of Ukraine. Loud explosions were heard in the capital Kyiv, including downtown. The capital region’s air-defense system responded to the attacks, local authorities said on Telegram.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram one person was wounded. He did not provide details.
Russia launched a massive missile attack on Dec. 31, followed by drone attacks, as Ukrainians were celebrating the New Year, damaging residential houses, schools, private cars and university buildings. “Russian terrorists were pathetic, and they entered this year staying the same,” Zelenskiy said in his daily video address to the nation, praising the air defense forces for shooting down 45 drones the night before.
