Ukraine Latest: Drones Shot Down as Kyiv Braces for More Strikes

Russia shelled the central market in Beryslav, in the liberated part of the Kherson region Monday morning, injuring at least five people, Kherson governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said on telegram. Russian military forces have carried out 51 air strikes on Ukraine, mostly with with Iranian-made Shahed drones, Ukraine’s general staff said earlier. All of the missiles were shot down, the report said. Russia also made 55 MLRS attacks hitting, among other targets, a children’s hospital in Kherson. “The threat of enemy air and missile strikes on critical infrastructure remains throughout Ukraine,” it said.