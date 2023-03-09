Ukraine Latest: Russia Kills Five With Deadly Missile Barrage
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine awoke to a fresh Russian missile bombardment with sirens heard in many parts of the country. The attacks killed at least five people and cut off power to hundreds of thousands more across the country, Ukrainian officials said.
Cities reported power and heating outages as well as train delays. Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia went into blackout mode, under which it depends on diesel generators to run its operating and safety systems, Energoatom said.
Russia is likely to downgrade its ambitions in Ukraine for the time being to hang on to territory seized after the start of its invasion, US intelligence chiefs told a Senate committee.
Key Developments
- EU Urges Faster Joint Purchases of Artillery Shells for Ukraine
- UN’s Guterres, Zelenskiy to Discuss Black Sea Grain Deal
- Pentagon’s Budget to Seek Big Increases for Weapons Buying, R&D
(All times CET)
Ukraine Vows to Keep Fighting for Bakhmut (8:47 a.m.)
Ukraine will hold the line in Bakhmut “until it becomes impossible,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica and other media.
“No one will be sacrificed,” and if there is a “concrete threat of encirclement” the decision can be reviewed, he said. Still, he said that “if we can still fight in Bakhmut, we must fight.”
Russia Fired 81 Missiles on Thursday, Ukraine Says (8:44 a.m.)
Of those, Ukraine downed 42 missiles and four drones, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said on Telegram. That included six Kinzhal missiles fired from Russian jets, he said.
Russian Missile Kills Five People in Lviv Region (8:42 a.m.)
A missile killed at least five people in their homes near Lviv in western Ukraine, regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said on Telegram.
Recovery work was underway, and more people may remain buried under the debris. The resulting fire destroyed three houses, he said.
Russian Kinzhal Missile Hit Kyiv, Authorities Say (7:07 a.m.)
Russia launched Shahed drones and practically all available missiles against Ukraine, Kyiv’s city military administration said on Telegram.
During the seven-hour-long air raid alarm, the capital’s air defenses downed all Russian single-attack drones and cruise missiles.
However, one Kinzhal hypersonic missile hit infrastructure in the capital, according to the statement. Missile debris wounded two people as well as damaged cars in western Kyiv.
Kyiv Mayor Says at Least Two People Wounded (6:26 a.m.)
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least two people were wounded by a Russian missile attack in the west of the capital.
Emergency cutoffs were applied to the energy grid, affecting power supply to about 15% of Kyiv’s households, Klitschko said on Telegram.
Cities Come Under Fresh Missile Attacks (5:25 a.m.)
Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, and the surrounding region were hit by at least 15 strikes on critical infrastructure and private homes, local governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram.
The railroad company Ukrzaliznytsia said about 15 trains out of more than 90 were running with delays early Thursday because of Russian attacks on energy facilities. A number of railroad areas across the country are out of power, the company said on Telegram.
Zelenskiy Praises Protesters in Georgia’s Capital (9:16 p.m.)
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked protesters in Tbilisi, Georgia’s capital, who held Ukrainian flags and sang his country’s national anthem.
“We want to be in the European Union — and we will,” he said. “We want Georgia to be in the European Union, and I am sure it will be. We want Moldova to be in the European Union, and I am sure it will be. All the free peoples of Europe deserve this.”
The US and the European Union have condemned Georgia’s government for pressing ahead with a draft law targeting “foreign agents” that sparked violent clashes between police and protesters.
