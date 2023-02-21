Ukraine Latest: Putin Says He Will Fight For ‘Historic’ Land

“China always says that one should respect borders so if that’s the starting point for the peace plan then it could work,” the EU’s Frans Timmermans said in an interview with Germany’s Deutschlandfunk radio. “But if the peace plan assumes that the territory Russia has taken remains Russian then it won’t fly,” he said, adding that if it turns out China is supplying the Kremlin with weapons that would have “very serious consequences” for the bloc’s ties with the government in Beijing.