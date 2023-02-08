Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Meets Sunak in London on Wednesday

Russia struck the center of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine with at least six S-300 missiles, regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram overnight. An industrial facility and the city’s central park were hit, Interfax-Ukraine reported, citing mayor Ihor Terekhov. Over the past day, Ukrainian forces repelled attacks near 22 settlements in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, Ukraine’s general staff said on Facebook. Russian troops are continuing their offensive on several axes in the east, including near the towns of Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Vuhledar and Kreminna.