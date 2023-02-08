Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Meets Sunak In London On Wednesday
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy travels to London on Wednesday to meet UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to discuss further British support for Kyiv.
President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine “has been a test for the ages, a test for America, a test for the world,” adding that the US and its allies had risen to the challenge.
Biden spoke to Congress after Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands said they would supply Ukraine with as many as 178 older generation Leopard 1 battle tanks as Kyiv braces for an expected intensification of fighting. The first deliveries would arrive in Ukraine in a few months.
Key Developments
- Russia Survived a Year of Sanctions by Investing as Never Before
- Biden Calls Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine a ‘Test for the Ages’
- US to Sell Himars, Ammunition to Poland in $10 Billion Deal
- Ukraine to Get as Many as 178 Leopard 1 Tanks From EU Allies
- Russia’s Latest Information War Tactic: Spoofing Foreign Media
On the Ground
Russia struck the center of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine with at least six S-300 missiles, regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram overnight. An industrial facility and the city’s central park were hit, Interfax-Ukraine reported, citing mayor Ihor Terekhov. Over the past day, Ukrainian forces repelled attacks near 22 settlements in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, Ukraine’s general staff said on Facebook. Russian troops are continuing their offensive on several axes in the east, including near the towns of Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Vuhledar and Kreminna.
(All times CET)
Sunak Hopes to See First ICC Indictments Over Ukraine War Soon (1:25 p.m.)
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he expects the International Criminal Court will announce its first indictments relating to Russia’s war in Ukraine soon. Sunak told the House of Commons at Wednesday lunchtime that he discussed Britain’s work with the ICC with Zelenskiy during their meeting this morning, and that he hoped to see the ICC’s first indictments shortly.
Russia Asks Roger Waters to Speak at UN (10:18 a.m.)
Russia has invited Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters to address a UN Security Council meeting on the almost year-long invasion of Ukraine.
Waters sparked condemnation in September when he blamed “extreme nationalists” for setting Ukraine “on the path to this disastrous war” in an open letter to Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska. Planned concerts by the musician in Poland were later cancelled.
Russia’s deputy envoy to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy, praised Waters’s letter as “a very emotional and wise message.” The Russian diplomat said on Telegram that Waters would take part in the Security Council hearing Wednesday on peace prospects “in the light of escalating Western arms supplies” to Ukraine, at Moscow’s request.
Zelenskiy Travels to London to Meet Sunak (9:45 a.m.)
Zelenskiy is set to arrive in the UK on Wednesday to meet Sunak and visit Ukrainian troops, the prime minister’s office said.
The leaders will discuss a two-pronged approach to UK support for Ukraine, starting with an immediate surge of military equipment to the country to help counter Russia’s spring offensive. Sunak will also offer to bolster the UK’s training offer for Ukrainian troops, including expanding it to fighter jet pilots
Russia Invests as Never Before to Survive Sanctions (7:45 a.m.)
Russia is trying to spend its way out of the self-inflicted economic crisis that threatened to deliver the deepest recession of Putin’s more than two-decade rule.
Roaring exports of commodities funneled capital into the coffers of the government and companies, feeding an upswing in business investment that was without precedent during previous economic contractions and proved crucial to powering the war effort in the year since the invasion of Ukraine.
Facing initial forecasts for a decline of up to 20% in capital expenditure, Russia instead saw it increase 6% in 2022, according to Bloomberg Economics.
Zelenskiy Meets New German Defense Minister Pistorius (7:45 a.m.)
Zelenksiy on Tuesday met new German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who visited Ukraine in his first overseas trip in that post. Zelenskiy praised Germany for a long-expected decision to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine and allow third countries to do likewise.
“The recent decisions on the tank coalition and the initiative from our European friends in cooperation with our Ministry of Defense can really give us not advantages, yet parity on the battlefield,” the Ukrainian President’s Office said in a statement on its website citing Zelenskiy. “It is necessary to understand that it depends on time, on the quantity and modernity of the tank coalition’s equipment.”
