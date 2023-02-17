Ukraine Latest: Ammo Gap Tops Agenda as Leaders Gather in Munich

Ukraine’s top anti-corruption court ordered the confiscation of United Co. Rusal International PJSC’s key aluminum plant and other assets owned by Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, as part of sanctions imposed by the government, according to a Justice Ministry statement. Last month, the ministry filed a claim to take the Mykolayiv refinery into state ownership. The plant has been offline since early March following Russia’s invasion and subsequent bombardment of the southern city.