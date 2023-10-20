U.K.’s Sunak Visits Egypt To Hold Talks On Israel-Hamas Conflict

(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will travel to Egypt on Friday as he urges leaders in the Middle East to avoid regional escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Sunak will have further meetings with counterparts from the region, his office said in an emailed statement Friday, without specifying. On Thursday, he visited Israel where he told premier Benjamin Netanyahu: “We want you to win.”