U.K.’s Sunak Visits Egypt To Hold Talks On Israel-Hamas Conflict

Sunak will have further meetings with counterparts from the region, his office said in an emailed statement Friday.

20 Oct 2023, 11:03 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rishi Sunak (Source: Rishi Sunak/X)</p></div>
Rishi Sunak (Source: Rishi Sunak/X)

(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will travel to Egypt on Friday as he urges leaders in the Middle East to avoid regional escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Sunak will have further meetings with counterparts from the region, his office said in an emailed statement Friday, without specifying. On Thursday, he visited Israel where he told premier Benjamin Netanyahu: “We want you to win.”

