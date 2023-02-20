Salman Rushdie Lashes Out At ‘Absurd Censorship’ Of Roald Dahl Books

In response to a follow-up comment on Twitter, Rushdie added: “He [Dahl] was a self-confessed antisemite, with pronounced racist leanings, and he joined in the attack on me back in 1989… but thanks for telling me off for defending his work from the bowdlerising Sensitivity Police.”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also waded into the controversy, with his official spokesperson quoting one of Dahl’s famous works to say: “When it comes to our rich and varied literary heritage, the Prime Minister agrees with 'The BFG’ that we shouldn't gobblefunk around with words.'

"Amidst fierce battles against book bans and strictures on what can be taught and read, selective editing to make works of literature conform to particular sensibilities could represent a dangerous new weapon,” tweeted Suzanne Nossel, CEO of PEN America, a community of thousands of writers advocating freedom of expression.