UK PM Rishi Sunak In Israel For Talks To Prevent Conflict Escalation

Sunak's visit comes as other European leaders also undertake similar tours of the Middle East in a show of Western unity.

The US, UK, Germany, France and Italy form part of the so-called Quint, a diplomatic collective who have presented a united front over the actions of Hamas in Israel and Gaza.

Sunak’s visit coincides with that of his Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, who began a multi-country visit across the Middle East on Thursday night as part of efforts to help prevent the conflict from spreading across the region and to work towards a peaceful resolution.