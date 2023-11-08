Why U.K. Is Probing Covid Response And What It Will Achieve

While Britain was praised for a relatively fast vaccine roll-out, there were early problems with testing and tracing, and the National Health Service was already lagging behind European peers in numbers of hospital beds and medical technology. The timing of the first lockdown in March 2020 has been a topic of fierce debate, with critics warning ministers were too late to limit the spread of the disease. Others believe lockdowns were too oppressive, with huge implications for the economy, schools and people’s health. Sunak faces scrutiny over his “Eat Out to Help Out” program, which subsidized meals in pubs and restaurants in the summer of 2020 but was criticized by health experts for spreading the virus. The probe has also raised questions of transparency, amid claims that many WhatsApp messages were not retained by ministers and officials.