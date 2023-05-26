Car Crashes Into Gates Of Downing Street In London, One Arrested

A car on Thursday collided with the gates of Downing Street in London where British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's home and offices are located, police said.

There were no reports of any injuries, the police said.

A man has been arrested after the incident, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said the man had been arrested by armed officers on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving, BBC reported.

The main road running past Downing Street has been closed by police.