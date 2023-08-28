UAE Sees Ties With West Unbroken After Invitation From BRICS

The BRICS membership won’t represent a pivot from the US, UAE Economy Minister Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri says in an exclusive interview on Bloomberg TV. Al Marri tells Manus Cranny that joining the BRICS block will add to the UAE’s “multilateralism support to the world” while helping trade relations with the Global South. The minister also spoke about his ambitions to grow the country’s GDP by 7% in 2023.Source: Bloomberg